By using the Mockoon application you agree to be bound by the following Terms constituting the entire agreement between you and the copyright holder (Guillaume Monnet, Mockoon’s creator). The copyright holder reserves the right to modify these Terms at any time to follow product evolutions. Users will be notified of such modification in the application. The copyright holder also reserves the right to cease the Mockoon application distribution at any time.

License

The copyright holder grants you a worldwide, non-transferable, non-exclusive, limited license, without right to sub-license, to use the Mockoon application in accordance with these Terms.

Use restrictions

You shall use Mockoon application in compliance with applicable laws. Any unlawful use of the application is prohibited and may lead to the termination of this agreement.

Disclaimer of warranty

The software is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and noninfringement. In no event shall the copyright holder be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of or in connection with the software or the use or other dealings in the software.

Consent of use of data

You agree that anonymous usage data can be collected and processed through Google Analytics services during your use of the Mockoon application. No personal data or content you add in the application will be collected.

Governing law

These Terms shall be governed by the laws of Luxembourg. Any dispute relating to their interpretation and/or their execution shall be referred to the Luxembourgish jurisdictions excluding any other competent jurisdiction.