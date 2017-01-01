Unlimited environments
Create an unlimited number of mock local servers and routes, and run them in parallel.
Customizable responses
Customizable routes: regex paths, HTTP status, multiple body content types, file download, custom headers...
... and more
Rich text editor, auto save, latency simulation, OPTIONS pre-flight request support...
Complete list of features
FAQ
How does Mockoon mocking works?
Unlike many other mocking tools, Mockoon uses a local server to avoid latency and the hassle of deploying through a remote service.
Does Mockoon require an account?
No, you don't need an account to use Mockoon.
Is Mockoon free?
Mockoon is 100% free during the beta. After the beta, Mockoon will maybe move to a freemium model by offering a paid version with more (valuable) features. Nothing is sure yet except that a free version will always be available.
Where are my data stored?
Locally, in your operating system user data folder. "c:/.../Users/xxx/AppData/Roaming on Windows", "~/.config" on Linux and "~/Library/Application Support" on macOS.
Are you collecting usage data?
Yes, but only anonymous data through Google Analytics, with some very basic metrics like: number of environments and routes you have, actions done in the application (route select, server started, etc).
Terms
By using the Mockoon application you agree to be bound by the following Terms constituting the entire agreement between you and the copyright holder (Guillaume Monnet, Mockoon’s creator). The copyright holder reserves the right to modify these Terms at any time to follow product evolutions. Users will be notified of such modification in the application. The copyright holder also reserves the right to cease the Mockoon application distribution at any time.
The copyright holder grants you a worldwide, non-transferable, non-exclusive, limited license, without right to sub-license, to use the Mockoon application in accordance with these Terms.
You shall use Mockoon application in compliance with applicable laws. Any unlawful use of the application is prohibited and may lead to the termination of this agreement.
The software is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and noninfringement. In no event shall the copyright holder be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of or in connection with the software or the use or other dealings in the software.
You agree that anonymous usage data can be collected and processed through Google Analytics services during your use of the Mockoon application. No personal data or content you add in the application will be collected.
These Terms shall be governed by the laws of Luxembourg. Any dispute relating to their interpretation and/or their execution shall be referred to the Luxembourgish jurisdictions excluding any other competent jurisdiction.